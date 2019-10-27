Master pumpkin carver shows demonstration in Ellsworth

Pumpkin carving is a season tradition for some, but for others, it’s a job and a form of art.

Todd Desautel, an artist from Blue Hill showed up to Fogtown Brewing to demonstrate his pumpkin carving illustrations.

His carved creations have been spotted in many big fall festivals around the state and New England.

His illustration for the demonstration was a pirate ship.

“Seeing it through and seeing it come to completion especially when you’re doing multiple pumpkins and you’re working with multiple people, this is just a test or taste,” says Todd. “That’s what’s fun because you just build off the energy around you. You really can’t beat that.”

Todd says carvings like this take around 3 hours to finish.

