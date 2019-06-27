Master Sergeant Gary Gordon to be honored in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) Beginning Friday night with a candlelight vigil, Lincoln will honor hometown hero Gary Gordon.
Master Sergeant Gordon was killed in Somalia, a day immortalized in the movie "Black Hawk Down."
The vigil is Friday night at 8:30 at the Veterans Memorial on Goding Avenue.
Saturday there will be a 5K at the high school and several patriotic activities throughout the day.
The State Police Motorcycle Unit will conduct a procession from the Veterans Memorial beginning at 1 that afternoon.
They invite other motorcyclists to join them as they head to the bridge named for Gordon.
At 2 pm the bridge will be dedicated in his honor.
Complete details can be found by visiting the "MSG Gary Gordon Day" facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/events/2251008688492096/