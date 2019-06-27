Master Sergeant Gary Gordon to be honored in Lincoln this weekend

Beginning Friday night with a candlelight vigil, Lincoln will honor hometown hero Gary Gordon.

Master Sergeant Gordon was killed in Somalia, a day immortalized in the movie "Black Hawk Down."

The vigil is Friday night at 8:30 at the Veterans Memorial on Goding Avenue.

Saturday there will be a 5K at the high school and several patriotic activities throughout the day.

The State Police Motorcycle Unit will conduct a procession from the Veterans Memorial beginning at 1 that afternoon.

They invite other motorcyclists to join them as they head to the bridge named for Gordon.

At 2 pm the bridge will be dedicated in his honor.

Complete details can be found by visiting the "MSG Gary Gordon Day" facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/events/2251008688492096/