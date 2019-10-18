Master Illusionist Lyn Dillies performs in Orono

Magic is in the air in Orono.

That's because master illusionist Lyn Dillies is in town.

We spoke to Lyn earlier.

She's performing at the Collins Center for the Arts on the UMaine campus Friday night.

She says she loves performing for people of all ages and being able to entertain an entire family with a memorable experience.

Lyn says there's nothing like hearing the reaction her magic gets from her audience members.

"It really is just the culmination of all this hard work, you know? I just love bringing that 'wow' factor to people. It just makes you feel so good that you're doing and they're appreciating it. There's nothing like it. It really is magic," said Dillies.

The award-winning magician has been wowing audiences for more than two decades.

Lyn says she hopes to inspire others like young women by her accomplishments in a male-dominated field.

If you'd like to discover the magic of Lyn Dillies tickets are still available at the Collins Center.

The show starts at seven.

