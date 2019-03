The Maine Warden Service is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Wayne.

Authorities say 56-year old Martha Carroll of Brighton, Massachusetts was killed when the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees at a high rate of speed on the west shore of Wilson Pond in just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

We're told that inexperience, speed and alcohol all appear to be factors in the crash.

This is the ninth fatal snowmobile crash this year.