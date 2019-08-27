Massachusetts teen formally charged with murder of Litchfield woman

A Massachusetts teenager accused of helping his friend kill his mother in her home in Litchfield has been formally charged with murder.

16-year-old old William Smith was also indicted last week for conspiracy to commit murder.

Smith was 15 at the time of the crime last year.

A judge determined last month he'd be tried as an adult.

Smith and Lukas Mironovas are accused of killing Kimberly Mironovas.

Authorities say Smith came up with the plan to murder her when she refused to drive the boys back to Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say the boys choked her and when she lost consciousness her son, Lukas, stabbed her several times in the throat.

If convicted, Smith faces up to life in prison.

A hearing has yet to be held on whether Lukas Mironovas will be tried as an adult.

