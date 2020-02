A Massachusetts man was killed in a snowmobile crash near Baxter State Park around noon Friday.

Officials say 55-year-old Alan Paquette crashed about three miles East of Abol Bridge.

We're told Paquette failed to negotiate a turn and collided with several trees.

Game wardens say unfamiliarity with the trail, and speed are likely factors.

We're told he was wearing a helmet.

Six people have now been killed in snowmobile crashes this season.