Massachusetts man fires lawyers, delaying murder sentence

A Massachusetts man who killed a man in Bangor more than two years ago has fired his lawyers.

F Daly was supposed to be sentenced Monday morning for the murder of 51-year-old Israel Lewis.

Lewis was shot in his apartment on Second Street in January of 2018.

Daly was found guilty last fall.

Monday, he asked for new counsel.

The judge told Daly she would appoint him new counsel but it would take time for his new lawyers to become familiar with the case, pushing his sentencing back.

A new date has not yet been set.