Massachusetts man arrested after attempted Benton home break-in

State Police say a Massachusetts man is suspected of driving to Maine to sell drugs and went to the wrong home in Benton Wednesday where he attempted to force his way inside.

Police say a woman called to report that two men were breaking into her Wyman Road home, and they took off in a car after she confronted them.

Troopers stopped the car and arrested 31-year-old Tyrone Fleurimont.

Police say they seized cocaine, fentanyl, and more than three thousand dollars in cash from the vehicle and charged Fleurimont with criminal threatening.

They say additional charges are likely.