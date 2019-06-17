Massachusetts man admits to dealing fentanyl to St. George man who died

A Massachusetts man who dealt drugs to a man from St. George who died has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

26-year-old Cameron Soto of Fairhaven admitted last week to distribution of fentanyl.

He was arrested in Waldoboro in March of 2017.

Court documents say he sold fentanyl to a man from St. George.

The day after that man died, Soto sold drugs to a police informant.

At the time of his arrest, Soto had recently been released from the Maine State Prison.

He'd been serving time for dealing oxycodone in 2013.

