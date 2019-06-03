Masons provide 28 bicycles to young bookworms in Hermon

All 480 kids at Patricia A. Duran elementary school in Hermon eagerly filed into the gymnasium to see if they would be a lucky winner.

Earlier this year, the students were given an offer - for every book you read, you earn one entry into a drawing for a bike.

Masons from the Lynde Lodge donated 28 bicycles as part of their Bikes for Books program to encourage reading.

Two boys and two girls from each grade were selected to win a bicycle.

Lynde Lodge Master Rick Spreng says its important to encourage reading.

"Try to put the noses back in the books to use an old saying. As part of our charitable giving being Masons, we want to help that along. Everybody asks what is masonry all about? This is it. Picture is worth a thousand words."

Masons have donated over 500 bicycles this year across the region.