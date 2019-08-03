The Masonic Brotherhood of Maine celebrated over 200 years of masonry in the state Saturday with a festival in Bangor.

They offered corn hole, a dunk tank, raffles, and a B-B gun range.

There was also a free barbeque and a motorcycle ride.

The event was attended by dozens of families and masons in the state.

"We have games for the kids, cornhole, we're having a fundraiser dunk tank, so some special people will get in there, hopefully, we'll raise a little more money to give to the Masonic Brotherhood Fund," says Rick Rodgerson, Distract Deputy, 6th Masonic Dis.

All the proceeds from today's event went to the Masonic Brotherhood Fund.

