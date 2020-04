Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.

Materials:

Bandanna (or square cotton cloth approximately 20"x20")

Rubber bands (or hair ties)

Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)

Instructions:

Fold cloth in thirds from top to bottom, then again.

Place rubber bands on each end, about three inches in.

Fold ends in over rubber bands.