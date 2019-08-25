Masked man with hatchet reported outside Windham home, police say

Windham police and the Maine Warden Service are investigating a report of a man trying to get inside of a home on Webb Road on Saturday night.

Police said the suspect was described as wearing a Halloween mask of a baby with bright blue eyes and oversized buckteeth. He was carrying a hatchet.

According to the resident, the family's dog barked and lunged at the door, causing the suspect to flee into a wooded area.

Officials searched the area but no one was found.

There have been no additional complaints made in the area.

The incident remains under investigation.