Masked man with hatchet reported outside Windham home, police say

WINDHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Windham police and the Maine Warden Service are investigating a report of a man trying to get inside of a home on Webb Road on Saturday night.
Police said the suspect was described as wearing a Halloween mask of a baby with bright blue eyes and oversized buckteeth. He was carrying a hatchet.
According to the resident, the family's dog barked and lunged at the door, causing the suspect to flee into a wooded area.
Officials searched the area but no one was found.
There have been no additional complaints made in the area.
The incident remains under investigation.