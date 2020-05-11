"Masked Heroes" keeping folks in need healthy and full during pandemic

Not all heroes wear capes but many of our heroes are wearing masks right now.

Last week employees at Northern Light Health donated non-perishable food items to help feed those in need.

As if our healthcare workers weren't doing enough, they saw many patients were struggling with food insecurity at this time and decided to help.

As a result of the Masked Heroes Food Drive, if patients don't have access to food for themselves or their families, the Medical Center offers them a free bag of non-perishable items to take home.

Chris Shaw, Director of Clinical Operations says, "We actually screen patients that come into our facility for their level of food insecurity and so we know the significant need and that's why we continue to go to this great option and our staff continue to answer that call by bringing in so much that we bring in volunteers to sort through it, organize it and package it."

Caregivers expect to hand out roughly 150 care packages to patients and their families after this food drive.