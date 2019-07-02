Maryland family honors local law enforcement

A family from more than 600 miles away from Bangor has gone above and beyond to show support for local law enforcement.

It's all thanks to the internet.

Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Boyd saw on Twitter that the Benson family in Maryland makes special rocks for law enforcement around the country.

Boyd reached out to them in February and Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office got to show off their very own custom rocks.

There are messages on them as well as title, name, and badge number.

Deputy with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, Steve Boyd, said, "I'd really like to thank the Benson family In Maryland for what they've done for us. It really touches us a lot. We get a lot of support from our community here, but to have that support from the community as far as Maryland is awesome."

Penobscot County Sheriff, Troy Morton, said, "This is truly one of the most unique ways I've ever seen done. After a long day this morning, coming back into the office this afternoon to receive such a unique gift and really something that a lot of time and effort went into to recognize our department."

Boyd said he told the Benson family if they ever decide to visit Maine, they should make their way over to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

