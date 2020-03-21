Mary Snow School sends special message to students

Teachers at the Mary Snow School in Bangor got creative to send a special message out to their students.

The message was put front and center on all the school's windows last week and is meant to let kids know their teachers miss them now that schools are out.

School principal Brian Bannon came up with the idea as a way of encouraging kids and teachers alike to stay strong through tough times.

"The messages I've been getting from teachers and from families, sending these wonderful pictures, the superintendent putting out notifications saying "We miss you", it just was all put together with this idea of "Let's put something up." Being our location, the opportunity we have to be visible, to show the community we're thinking about them. We miss them."

Mary Snow students who want to get in touch with their teachers can email them at any time.

The school intends to keep the message up until the students finally return to school.