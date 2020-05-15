Marshal Health holds parade for residents to safely see their families

Residents at Marshall Health in Machias had a parade thrown for them on Friday, in honor of National Nursing Home Week.

The parade came through the facility parking lot, past the front entrance.

It was a chance for the residents to see their families at a safe distance of course.

Residents knew about the parade was coming, so they made signs for their kids, grandkids, and in some cases great-grand-kids.

Lots of people waved from their decorated vehicles as they rolled by.

Debra Murphy, Administrator, Marshall Healthcare, said, “This has been a really difficult time, keeping our patients safe, our residents safe, and keeping our staff safe. They’re able to see other people that live here that they’ve not been able to see. So, it’s a really big, exciting day for them, and for the staff.”

Members of the Washington County Sheriff's department, and Machias Police and Fire Departments were also part of the parade.