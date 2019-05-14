Mark your calendar for events in Rockland

If you're looking for things to do this summer in Rockland it's time to start marking your calendars.

Non-profit Rockland Main Street wants you to visit the city for some of the many upcoming events.

The summer solstice celebration is scheduled for June 15th and includes a street party and a dock party.

The city will also host the North Atlantic Blues Festival, Maine Lobster Festival and the Maine Boat & Home show.

In addition to the festivals and events, Rockland Main Street executive director Gordon Page says there will be new businesses to check out

"We've got six ribbon cuttings coming up. New businesses or businesses that have relocated to larger spaces because they're doing so well in downtown Rockland."

For more information you can visit RocklandMainStreet.org