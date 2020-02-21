Marissa Kennedy's mother sentenced to 48 years in prison

A sentence of 48 years in prison for Sharon Kennedy for her role in her 10 year old daughter's death.

In December, Sharon Kennedy, whose last name was Carrillo before her marriage was annulled, was found guilty of murdering Marissa Kennedy.

According to the state medical examiner, the 10 year old endured months of chronic physical abuse at the hands of her mother and stepfather.

The girl died on February 25, 2018.

During Friday's sentencing proceeding, the judge said Sharon Kennedy was an active participant in the beatings of her child, but that he did not find her conduct to meet the standard for a life sentence.

Life was the sentence prosecutors had asked the court to impose, while the defense team sought a more lenient sentence of 25 years.

Sharon Kennedy's former husband, Julio Carrillo, is serving a 55 year sentence for the girl's death.

Sharon Kennedy did not address the court during her sentencing hearing. Her lawyer said, “Sharon keeps a photo of her daughter, Marissa, with her at all times and feels significant grief over her death.”

In response, Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, who has watched the case since it began, released the following statement:

“I want to thank Justice Murray for his thoughtful, fair approach to this trial. The courts have stepped up in this case and done a really good job where our child protection system has failed. Marissa’s death was a senseless, preventable tragedy. While listening to this trial, I was struck by how many times abusive incidents in the Carrillo household were discovered by others, and somehow, Marissa was allowed to stay there. Our child protective services system must be fixed, and doing so requires vigorous, unrelenting oversight to ensure that no child in Maine will die at the hands of an abuser again. The Legislature needs to establish ongoing oversight of child protective services within DHHS to make sure changes designed to improve the system do not break down and leave children in the state’s care vulnerable to abuse and death.”