Marine Patrol cracking down on intoxicated boaters

This holiday weekend is typically a big one for recreational boaters.

The Maine Marine Patrol will be patrolling Maine waterways as part of a national campaign called Operation Dry Water.

It's mission is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities through increased awareness and enforcement.

​Alcohol use is the leading factor in fatal recreational boating accidents in the United States, according to the Coast Guard.

Game wardens say 148 summonses and 467 warnings were issued on this weekend last year.