Marilyn Monroe Day Spa excited to offer nail services again

Marilyn Monroe Day Spa in Bangor is excited to be back open for hair and nails.

After being closed for many months President Mindy O'Leary says her staff was ready to get back to work.

"All of my staff just really killed it. We did it as a team, we talked about it, we supported each other because it was a little bit anxiety-provoking. But now, it is just our everyday life."

They offer many other services but hair and nails is what is allowed under the Governor's reopening plan.

Mindy says she has felt the financial strain not being able to offer manicures and pedicures.

"The PPP loan was something that I utilized for our business and that has been helping kind of getting us through as we get ramped up to going back to full services."

There is now a much different procedure when guests come to the salon to get their nails done.

"We do a brief screening to rule out any symptoms of COVID. Once they are approved and their stylist is ready for them we call them and have them come in wearing their mask."

Mindy also says they can only use about 70 percent of the space because of the precautions.

"Everything is at least 6 feet apart that's why we are unable to use some of our stations. So, things look a little bit different in our nail lounge and hair salon right now."

Guests must wash their hands before getting their nails done and keep a mask on at all times.

"Nail tech and the guest are about 20 inches apart so that is kind of difficult. We have the plexiglass made and then they are wearing their masks too, so it has been working out pretty well."

Mindy says she was grateful for other salons in the area because they were able to support each other during a tough time.

"We worked hand in hand to kind of figure out a plan after we got the order from the Governor. So, that was a good feeling to unite and come together."