Marijuana bills face roadblocks in Augusta

A number of bills that would affect Maine's upcoming recreational marijuana program hit roadblocks Monday at the State House.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs committee held a series of work sessions on the bills.

They include legislation on testing, allowing for recreational marijuana deliveries, and allowing medical marijuana stores to also sell for recreational use.

Supporters say these bills would help the roll-out of recreational pot be more successful.

"There seems to be a lot of hesitation from Sen. Luchini, the Chair, to make any sort of rational changes to the program right now," said Paul McCarrier, owner of 1 Mill, a medical marijuana caregiver dispensary in Belfast. "Unfortunately that will only slow down the adult use program and lead to less sales as the program evolves."

Sen. Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth, is Senate Chair of VLA and says it's not worth trying to fix problems we don't know we have.

"I'd rather just see us get the market running, see what the issues are, and then write a bill facing the actual issues that we're seeing rather than guessing and trying to fix it in the future," said Luchini.

Some of the bills were given a majority "no" vote by the committee.

Some were tabled to discuss more at a later date.