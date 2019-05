Folks gathered at Bangor Blue Seal Feeds for the annual Farm Days And Marigolds For Moms.

Local 4H groups were back with their petting zoo on Saturday.

There were donkeys, pigs, goats, lambs and many more.

Kids were also invited into the garden center to plant Marigolds to give to their mom’s on Mothers Day.

The kiddos were also able to enjoy pony rides.