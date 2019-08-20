Mariaville toddler battling rare condition through multiple surgeries

"Oh, he's a tough little punk. He loves climbing on everything. Constantly into everything. He's very energetic. He's a perfect little kid, honestly. He's my world."

Gabriel Semple is talking about his son, Liam. Like most toddlers his age, Liam loves Mickey Mouse and he loves to dance.

But unlike most toddlers, Liam has had four open heart surgeries and he isn't even three yet. He was born with a rare birth defect called heterotaxy syndrome.

"it's basically where your heart grows in backwards. When my girlfriend was five months pregnant, we found all this out," said Gabriel.

Their family has been in and out of hospitals since then. Liam and his mom, Jamie, are in Boston where Liam is recovering from the last two open heart surgeries.

"They ended up splitting the top chamber, and then they run two lines, one from the bottom right up to the top left and then one from the bottom left to the top right. And those are just basically so his blood can mix the way that it's supposed to and just basically make it so he can breathe better and have better oxygen to his blood and make it so he's not so purple and blue around the eyes," said Gabriel.

"I want to see my grandson become the President of the United States," said Gabriel's mom, Becky Bunker.

Liam's grandparents have been by the young family's side and have been doing what they can to help them financially through fundraisers and their own money..

But, it's not enough to keep up with endless medical bills and travel costs.

"A lot of traveling. My vehicle broke down on me a couple of months ago, and I've been borrowing my mother's vehicle to get back and forth to Boston, and it's just been a struggle," said Gabriel.

"I'm hoping that everything gets back on track for them because they're really struggling right now."

Gabriel has to stay and work during this round of surgeries but keeps in contact through video messenger.

"They are two of the best parents you could ask for, just so strong, and they support each other and just amazing people to be able to handle everything. I don't know if I could handle what they've been through," said Becky.

Liam will be three in October. He'll also be a big brother.

"They're expecting their second child which is awesome. A little girl," said Becky.

Liam is doing well following his surgeries. As he grows, the doctors will watch his heart, and they expect more surgeries when he's ten to replace lines in his heart.

"I hope he can live a happy, long successful life with no more complications," said Gabriel.

"They're just two extremely good parents and they've been through a lot and they have an amazing little man who has been through more in his first three years of life that most people go through in a lifetime," said his grandfather, Randy Bunker.

They are accepting donations and they have an account at Bangor Savings Bank.