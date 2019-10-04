Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Augusta brings back beloved Taco Gigante

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It's National Taco Day!
A number of restaurants are celebrating the occasion.
We went to Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Augusta where they gave everyone a free taco with every entree Thursday.
They also just brought back the highly-anticipated Taco Gigante.
"We have our Taco Gigante which is a huge taco," said Margaritas' McKenzie Coulombe. "It's filled with two pounds of meat and a bunch of toppings. It's super fun, it's a challenge."
If you finish the foot long taco in one sitting, you win a free taco every week for an entire year.
I personally tried my hand at it, and I could only eat about half. It was delicious, though.