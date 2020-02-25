March officially becomes Maine Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

March is now officially Maine Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Gov. Mills signed the bill sponsored by State Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, into law Tuesday afternoon.

She was joined by lawmakers and families affected by childhood cancer.

Keim says it's crucial to raise awareness for this devastating disease.

"I have walked through this with a number of the families and I have seen their children pass," said Keim. "And that part is very emotional because I know how much it costs them to just come out today and put on a strong face, and say, 'You know what, we're standing for this because it's important.' But the pain inside of them is really hard to overcome."

Starting next year, there will be an option added on tax returns to donate to childhood cancer research.