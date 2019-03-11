It's hard to find anyone these days that doesn't rely on a digital device to get through the day.

Researchers say this year, mobile devices are expected to surpass TV for the amount of time spent using them.

So, what is all of these doing to your eyes?

March is Save Your Vision month.

Joy Hollowell talks with an ophthalmologist about the effects of digital eye strain.

"People are on devices at work and at home. So there are some questions - what is going on with the eyes?"

The good news, according to Dr. Cynthia Self, is these devices can't cause permanent damage to our vision. But the ophthalmologist at Eastern Maine Eye Associates in Bangor says they can cause something called digital eye strain.

"Which is kind of a combination of holding our focus up quite close for an extended period of time," explains Dr. Self.

On top of that, we don't blink as often.

"We blink only about a third of what we usually do during other activities," says Dr. Self.

This can all lead to headaches, fatigue, and dry eyes, according to Dr. Self. The older you get, the less moisture your eyes produce.

"When you feel this eye strain, take a break," she suggests. "Walk away, look at a distant object for awhile. And blink the eyes hard, 20 times, like this. Blinking rewets the eyes."

There's also concern about the blue light being emitted from digital devices, although again, it is not causing lasting damage.

"However, blue light does trigger us to wake up," says Self. "It tells our body that we are awake, it energizes us, gets us ready for the day. So if we're on our mobile devices into the evening, it can cause difficulty falling asleep."

Ophthalmologists recommend putting away your devices between two and three hours before bedtime, or using a nighttime setting.

"For instance, the iphone has something called nightshif," says Dr. Self. "And you might notice if you set this that your screen looks a little bit yellowish. And that can help our glands in our brain know that it's nighttime and to start getting sleepy."

Other suggestions include matte screens to help dim the glare. there's also special glasses that claim to filter blue light.

Dr. Self says everyone 40 years and older should go for an annual eye exam.

She also recommends when washing your face each day, spend a few extra seconds on your eyelids and lashes.

"They really need it," says Dr. Self. "We need to get rid of the built up oils and dead skin cells for eye comfort and for long term eye and eye lid health."