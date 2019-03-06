March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. A conference in Bangor Wednesday brought attention to the issue.

Scott Gagnon, Director of AdCare Maine said, "What we know in Maine, and actually, nationally, the figure is 2 to 3% of the adult population is at risk of developing issues with gambling or gambling disorder."

For 15 years, Maine's Annual Conference on Problem Gambling has brought together those in the industry as well as behavioral health experts.

"There's always new research that's coming out, always new facts, new science, around gambling addiction. Just bringing everybody together to be on the same page, but also, there's not a ton of resources in Maine for this, so partnerships and collaborations are extremely important."

Wednesday's discussion touched upon several topics about gambling addiction including how to look for someone who may be affected.

"Signs and symptoms? An obvious one is if it's impacting your finances, if it's keeping you from doing the things you enjoy, if it's causing issues in the family, or if it's keeping you from being able to get your job."

This year's theme focuses on the connection between gambling addiction and substance abuse.

"If we only treat one, only treat the opioid addiction, but don't treat the gambling addiction, then that puts them in a place where they can relapse with opiates, so really talking, addressing the whole person and all of the behavioral health issues that may be on board."

"A lot of people will not think of it as a real addiction. They'll just think, oh there's something wrong with me, so that's an important message that we want to get out is that it can affect a lot of people."

It's designed to raise awareness of treatment, recovery services, and prevention.

"We really want folks to understand that this is an addiction. It is a real addiction, and there are resources to help."

To get help for yourself or a loved one, you can call Maine 211. You can also visit https://211maine.org/.

For more information about problem gambling, you can go to maineproblemgambling.org