March is Brain Injury Awareness Month

Every 9 seconds someone in the United States sustains a brain injury.

X-ray of a human brain, Photo Date: 5/25/2015 / Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)

At least 2.5 million people sustain a brain injury per year.

It can happen to anyone, at any time, your life or the life of a loved one can abruptly change.

A brain injury can happen from things like a fall, auto accident, overdose or health related emergency to name a few.

TBI is classified into two categories: Mild and severe, with a broad spectrum of symptoms with varying degrees depending on the severity and the area of the brain injured.

Every injury and recovery is unique. It is important to get support and treatment. There are many types of supports and services available. At Penquis we provide residential, treatment and rehabilitation, supporting and assisting individuals to achieve their level of independent living.

David is recovering from a TBI and a resident at one of Penquis' homes:

"I sustained a brain injury in March of 2015.

I have received services for the past 2.5 years.

When I started services with Penquis, it was a spring board to my health and rehabilitation. The services that Penquis provides are based to meet each client's needs as brain injuries range in severity.

Penquis supports, services and assistive technology has allowed me to increasingly become more self-reliant. They have also supported me at my pace with no time limits set.

During this time, I have I learned that rehabilitation takes time, hope and patience as you learn how to navigate your life again. Every day is a new step.

If I was to speak to others who have sustained a brain injury, I would tell them the road to recovery will take different paths. I suggest that they search out and stick to the services until they are comfortable enough to live independently as possible."

Links for resources:

http://www.traumaticbraininjury.com

https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/oads/home-support/brain-injury/index.html

Locations Archive | Rehab Without Walls

Find neurosolutions coverage areas or outpatient clinics near you. Even if you are outside of the areas below, we may be able to serve you with residential or outpatient therapy.

www.rehabwithoutwalls.com