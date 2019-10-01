March Against Domestic Violence to be held at UMaine

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The University of Maine is holding a 'March Against Domestic Violence' Oct. 2nd at noon in front of Fogler Library.

Students around the UMaine campus were surprised by some small acts of kindness as Professor Nory Jones of the Maine Business School and senior Luke Guibord, vice president of the Maine Business School Corps, went around handing out candy with little notes attached.

"Gives people a smile and also raises awareness about the march." said Jones.

The Maine Business School Corps is organizing the sixth annual March Against Domestic Violence.

"A lot of people, especially college-aged students, don't really understand the dangers of domestic violence." said Guibord. "I think it kind of brings a lot of awareness to this ongoing problem."

The march brings together people from all over campus and beyond with the goal of raising awareness and also creating change and action.

"Kind of the 'see something, say something' mentality." said Guibord.

"If somebody is acting strange, if you see bruises, if there's just something odd…say something." said Jones.

Organizers also hope to highlight resources for victims.

"Here at UMaine. there's a Title IX office where they deal with that specifically." said Jones. "There's a counseling center. Off campus, there is Partners for Peace."

Partners for Peace will be at the march Wednesday, and they'll be holding events all month around the state. Catherine Reed is an outreach team leader with Partners for Peace.

"We know that people here are really aware that domestic violence exists, and so we want people to start creatively thinking about how they can get engaged. We do volunteer trainings for people to staff our helplines. And that can be a long commitment, but it also can be really rewarding."

Even just attending an event sends a message of support for the many people impacted by domestic violence.

"Really create a community that holds people accountable for their behavior."

"We feel like together, if everybody has that awareness, we can make a difference."