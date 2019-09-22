Aroostook County honors fallen hero at 5K

Saturday was the first ever Corporal Dustin Libby Challenge.

Libby lost his life serving overseas in December 2006.

His family and friends came together over the weekend to honor him in Mapleton.

Over 50 people gathered in Mapleton to run in honor and remember a fallen Marine from the local area. The owner of CompetitorME explains how this special event came together.

“This is the inaugural event. The idea all came about, Dustin's mother had attended one of our other events in the Service and Sacrifice SeriesChallenge and what was really nice is she was very touched by that event and so endowing so she wanted to honor and remember her son,” explained Jonathan Kelley of CompetitorMe.

The fallen Marine's mom was there and she says he shaped up to be a good Marine.

“He was a little brat,” said Dustin’s mom, Geeni Montpetit. But, then when he went into the Marines he straightened right out and I guess he turned out to be a real good Marine. He loved being in the Marines and I wanted to do this for the Mapleton Rec. because they were so good with him all through his grade school years. He really enjoyed coming here.

The brother to the fellow Marine was glad to see such a great support for his brother.

“It’s awesome to see everybody come out in support of a fallen Marine, in support of my brother, to help out a good cause for the rec center here in town. It’s amazing we had all the support we've had,” said Dustin’s brother, Chris.

Dustin Libby's father was very touched by one visitor who came to support his son.

“The fact that his commanding officer flew all the way from California to be here, says a lot about the young man” said Judd Libby.

The Commanding Officer felt honored to know Dustin and serve with him.

“This is why I am here today,” explained Scott Huesing. “This is a big part of my family, through the fighting, the friction, and everything we experienced. Having Dustin as one of my Marines and having the privilege to lead him in combat and seeing his bravery and the way he took care of me, the way he took care of all our fellow Marines as fought in the Dead Sea of Iraq.

This event will become an annual event in Mapleton to honor Dustin Libby.