Maple producers see effects of Coronavirus pandemic

Spring is usually a busy time for maple syrup producers. with the coronavirus pandemic, they've had to close to the public, meaning they've had to change up the way they sell their products.

We've been doing curbside or local pickup. We are a food processing facility and we sell food products so we have been able to be open but on limited basis," said Kristi Brannen, Owner of Spring Break Maple Farms.

We redid our website so that people can go on and do a preorder or a pickup order or a drive through order," said CJ King, Owner of the Maple Moose.

Brannen says that even with sales higher on their website, they are still down, which led to some tough decisions.

"We had to lay off employees so it has been a tough ride for us," says King.

Brannen says they were able to call staff back this week. King says they've lost buyers.

"For example we have one restaurant that typically buys between four and seven gallons of syrup a month. So since this thing has started then we're already down one drum of syrup for them so that gives me an extra drum of syrup that I have to try to find a home for," said King.

Maine Maple Weekend was cancelled this year because of COVID 19, which both say was a big hit to their business.

"Typically two weeks before Maine Maple Sunday then I start making product for that weekend. We stopped the week before we saw that probably we weren't gonna be able to host our event and it's the biggest event we have here for us. We typically do about 25 to 30 percent of our yearly sales that one weekend," said King.

"We had nobody here on Maine Maple Sunday weekend. It wasn't something we planned for for sure but it is what it is," said Brannen.

Both say they appreciate those who have supported their business during this time.