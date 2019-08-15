Maple Crest Farm in Hermon to offer tours

Peacocks, swans, donkeys and a descendant of the famous racehorse, Secretariat.

They can all be found living in one place in Hermon.

"We purchased the farm 14 years ago and it was just the barn and the house."

Since then, Trisha Martin and her husband Gary have added ponds, waterfalls, fruit and nut trees. And oh, just a few animals.

Trisha Martin, Co-Owner of Maple Crest Farm, said, "We have two goats, 5 mini donkeys, a mule, two horses, 25 alpacas, about 25 sheep, 5 peacocks, 2 swans, I don't know how many chickens, three geese, bees, two dogs and a cat.

Don't forget these pheasants. The animals didn't actually start accumulating until a few years ago.

"In 2015 I was diagnosed with lymphoma. And I went through chemo and radiation. I was jokingly talking to my husband and I said, I want a donkey."

She got in contact with a rescue group.

"There was one that had been shaved and my hair was coming back and I said- that's the one I want right there."

“There's Baby, that's the one that I wanted.”

Because donkeys don't like to be alone, the Martins took on four others. They live alongside this mule and two horses including one with lineage to the Secretariat.

"So this is socks"

And then there are the alpacas. The Martins already had 7 when they were contacted by another farm.

"Would you like to buy our alpaca? 18? No, we don't have the capacity for it. And probably about a month later, we got an email and the husband had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Will you take our 18 alpacas? We want them to go to a good home. So we built the barn and took on 18 alpacas"

The Martins also sell fresh honey from their hives and raspberry jam from their fruit bushes.

"This last year for the first time, we sent our fiber from the alpacas to the New England Alpaca Fiber Co-op."

35 acres make up Maple Crest Farm and Trisha is proud to show off each and every part of it.

Recently, she started offering tours of the place.

"I've primarily done it by appointment because I feel like I can give a more personalized tour and I think people have a special experience when they can have a personalized tour."

They don't charge for the tours but do accept donations.

"It's a very special place for us and it's nice to be able to share it with others especially kids."

Maple Crest Farm is located on Union Street in Hermon just past the Glenburn Town Line.

To make an appointment for a tour, you can contact them through their website (https://www.maplecrestfarm.me/) or Facebook page.