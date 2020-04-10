Many welcome Farmington explosion hero Larry Lord back home

It’s been nearly seven months but a local hero in Farmington is finally home.

Larry Lord, the maintenance supervisor at the Leap Incorporated building, alerted everyone inside last September to evacuate when he smelled gas.

Soon after, the building exploded, killing Fire Captain Michael Bell and injuring six others.

Lord was critically injured and has been treated in Massachusetts ever since. Until Friday.

Lord, who has spent months at a rehab hospital in Massachusetts, was escorted by Massachusetts State Police to the New Hampshire border.

the escort moved on to the Maine border, where state authorities took over.

Signs all around Farmington welcomed Lord back and dozens of people lined the streets.

It was clear the community was excited for him to come home.

Leanne Condon, Farmington resident, “I just think we’re all so great fun to him for what he did that day. He epitomizes the term of hero. He is absolutely amazing, I think he’s had a whole town full of people if not the whole state pulling for him. And we are just so thankful he’s able to come home.”

Lord's return doesn't just provide some joy and relief for this community, but he was the last person still recovering from the explosion.

Allowing this community to continue healing emotionally.