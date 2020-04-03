Many find comfort, reassurance from Maine CDC Director

For the last several weeks, the Director of the Maine CDC has been holding daily press conferences.

The words we hear from Dr. Nirav Shah are more than informative.

They're reassuring to many.

He's become our comforter-in-chief.

"I recognize that these are difficult, disorienting and unsettling times. A lot of us don't feel ok with all of this disorientation. It's ok not to be ok. For many of us, we live in a world where science fiction right now is actually a scientific fact. Speaking for myself, there are times when it feels like we are living in a dream. One of those situations where you wake up in the middle of the night and you're not quite sure whether what happened the day before was real or some figment of your sub-conscience. It's almost as if we're living in a movie written by our literary friend up in Bangor. But, unlike a dream, where your sub-conscience is in control, or a work of fiction where the author is in control, we are in a situation where we are in control. Even though it may not feel that way. We are the ones who are writing the script right now and we get to right the ending ourselves."

There's also a public Facebook group for the Maine CDC Director.

The group *Fans of Dr. Nirav Shah* has more than 5,0000 members to date.