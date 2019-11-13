Many CMP customers to see drop in bills beginning next year

Most Central Maine Power customers will see lower bills beginning next year after the Maine Public Utilities Commission released new electric supply rates for 2020.

PUC officials said the typical CMP customer will see their monthly bill decrease by 9.8%. That represents a savings of $9.35 per month, on average, and $112 annually.

CMP's medium business customers will see a 22% decrease, officials said.

The PUC said it received several bids for the standard offer electricity supply prices. The competitive process to set electricity supply rates happens each year.

PUC officials said 52% of CMP customers use the standard offer to supply their electricity.

While the standard offer is declining next year, CMP has asked the PUC to approve a rate increase for customers.

CMP wants to raise rates by 10.65%. The company said in July, when it announced the rate increase request, that it would result in a monthly increase of $3 for the average residential customer.

The PUC said it would make a decision on the rate increase after a separate investigation into CMP's billing and metering system is complete.