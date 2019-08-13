Manslaughter charge against 21-year-old dropped in deal with prosecutors

A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter for his role in a deadly ATV crash has reached a deal with prosecutors.

21-year-old Parker Gardner is accused of driving an ATV while drunk in May of 2017, killing passenger 19-year-old Abigail Fiske of Millinocket.

And Parker violated conditions of release by buying alcohol from a convenience store while out on bail.

The state has agreed to drop the manslaughter charge in exchange for Gardner pleading guilty to aggravated OUI that led to death, reckless driving and violating conditions of release.

The state says they agreement is fair.

But Fiske's family doesn't see it that way.

Assistant District Attorney, Chris Almy says, "We think what we did here was appropriate. We think it is a good way to resolve this case and it's an open plea which means the judge is free to give whatever sentence he feels is appropriate here and Abby's family will be able to be heard. They are really upset and discouraged. I mean this is really a difficult time for them and it will continue to be."

Gardner faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.

He's due back in court next month.