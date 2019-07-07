Man’s body found with more than 100 dog bites near his Fla. home

Members of one Highlands County, Fla., family are reeling after investigators said their loved one was killed by a pack of dogs.

Melvin Olds Jr. took a pathway near his home. He never made it back home. (Source: Family photo/WFLA/CNN)

Melvin Olds Jr. was a father of five, with grandchildren. His family said he used a pathway as a shortcut and never came home.

“I thought a dog was a man’s best friend,” said Cynthia Hill, a mother in mourning. “He was a good person, a good man. Just so hurt, deeply, because it’s so unexpected.”

Olds, her 45-year old son, was found dead Thursday morning around the corner from his Lake Placid home.

Autopsy results show more than 100 dog bites were found on his body. There were no other injuries.

Olds’ fiance Jannell Ward has seen a pack of dogs hanging out on their street.

“They growled a couple times, but they never ran up to me," she said. "They never came at me or insinuated that they were going to bite me. I never got that feeling.”

“When dogs get in packs, you never know what’s going to happen,” Highlands Co. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Clay Kinslow said.

The sheriff's office laid three traps in the area and picked up six stray dogs - all pitbull mixes.

Their bite sizes match Olds’ injuries, but the official determination on their involvement is pending DNA testing.

Deputies are working to confirm ownership of the dogs.

Authorities said a case like this is rare.

“We do work bite cases. As far as a pack of dogs that attacked somebody, we don’t have many of those cases, honestly,” Kinslow said.

The sheriff’s office says if you ever see a pack of dogs acting aggressively, call 911 right away.

