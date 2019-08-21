Manhunt over, Litchfield man accused of abduction is in custody

Maine State Police said a Litchfield man who tried to kidnap his girlfriend was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an overnight search.

Joshua Tilley, 36, fled his mother's house and ran into the woods on Dead River Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, state police said they received a 911 text at about 3 a.m. from a woman who said she was in trouble and needed help.

Dispatchers responded to the text, but the woman never replied.

Police said they worked through the morning in an effort to locate the woman by pinging her cellphone.

Police eventually responded to the home on Dead River Road.

The woman was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Police set up a perimeter around the house.

Police said Tilley was arrested near his home in Litchfield.

Officials said two residents saw him along Dead River Road around 5 a.m. and called police.

A Sagadahoc County sheriff's deputy responded, followed by two state troopers and their police dogs.

They tracked Tilley and took him into custody without incident, police said.

He is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence assault and was taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

