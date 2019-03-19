Manchester man named a "real hero" after donating blood for the past 53 years

When Jack Schrader isn't volunteering for Meals on Wheels or at an animal adoption center, you can find him donating blood.

At 74-years-old, he has been named a "Real Hero" by the Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Schrader has been donating blood since 1965, all because he felt his brother might need it.

"He was in Vietnam, and I said, well, he may need my blood, and if he doesn't need it, then someone is going to need it."

Since then, his blood has been used to help 370 people.

But, he doesn't see himself as a hero.

"I have never thought of me as anything but a local Maine boy who does things."

He met two people at the recent Real Heroes Award Breakfast who both told him his blood might have saved their lives.

"She said she had to have twenty pints for whatever, and I said, well, you could have gotten some of mine then."

He usually gives blood at employee blood drives at Kennebec Savings Bank in Augusta where his wife worked for 42 years.

"I'll give until I can't."

According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

"So, I just keep on giving every time."

Schrader hopes his story will encourage others to give blood as well.

"You got to think of somebody besides yourself once in a while, so if you give blood, you know you're doing something for somebody."

Jack's 75th birthday is coming up in a couple of months, and he says he doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"Just keep on keeping on."