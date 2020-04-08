Manchester light business brightens people's moods

It's not Christmas, but a scene in Manchester sure could have you fooled.

We told you about Kaleb Pushard and his new light decorating business back during the holidays.

Pushard decorates several homes and also makes the town a bit flashier.

He was all set to take down the lights after the snowmelt but decided to leave them up a little longer.

With COVID-19 and isolation getting some people down, he wanted to brighten their mood.

Kaleb Pushard, Skybox Holiday & Event Lighting, added, "It's just something different. It gives you some change, and it's bright and colorful and cheery, and I think that it helps boost people's morale, how they feel."

Pushard plans to leave them lit up for folks a little bit longer.

He does plan to take them down before summer in order to prevent fading.