Manchester karate dojo offering free classes for kids at home

While many of you are stuck at home with kids, why not give something new a try?

Maybe, karate.

Shihan Rebecca Pushard of the Maine Isshinryu Karate Academy or MIKA in Manchester.

She says her classes are designed to provide kids the tools to give their very best at school, home, and the dojo.

But with school out and the dojo closed due to the pandemic, instructors are bringing the classes straight to your living room.

Pushard is hosting Zoom classes for current members and offering options for non-members as well.

She says she wanted to help parents at home with their kids, looking for something to do.

She says karate teaches respect, self discipline, and many other life skills, "There's so much more to it than just punching and kicking. Of course, the exercises and all of those things are just keeping their bodies moving, keeping their minds working, focusing and how it connects to their school work, how it connects to home, and really trying to establish that all of these things apply not just in martial arts but in life."

Pushard says it's a great activity not just for the kids, but for parents to get involved with them.

And the best part is, you can do it for free!

Pushard teaches to two different age groups.

The classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The first is from 11 to 11:20 for kids ages three to six.

The second is from 11:30 to noon for kids ages seven to 12.

If you can't attend at that time, it's no problem.

They've had roughly 14 hundred kids sign up from not just Maine but across the country.

All classes are recorded and are available for you to watch at your own schedule.

Pushard says, "I'll be honest, the first class I thought, 'How am I going to do this?' Then after seeing how interactive it is, to the point where I'm saying, 'Oh, little person here can you take a few steps back or can you step over and not kick that lamp?' I mean, I'm really looking right into their living rooms and their homes. So, I can make adjustments and teach them the exercises or routines or whatever it is we're doing and it's very interactive. It's actually working out really well. It's almost like their right here."

MIKA is offering 4 weeks of unlimited classes for free.

They welcome parents to get in on the fun with their kids.

For more information visit their website maineisshinryu.com or to sign up visit: https://sparkpages.io/cart/2/?i=DXq&c=&ocu=