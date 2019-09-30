Manchester departing mutual aid pact between fire departments

Tuesday, the town of Manchester will leave a mutual aid pact that area towns set up to help each other when fires break out.

The town had been part of the Lakes Region Mutual Aid group for 45 years.

Town Manager Patrick Gilbert declined to talk on camera Monday but says residents of Manchester should feel safe in case a fire does occur.

He says the reason for leaving the pact is that some of the five other towns in the agreement are too far away, up to 40 minutes.

He also said the town is working to set up new pacts with cities and towns that are closer to Manchester.