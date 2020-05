The owner of a company that installed safety posts outside a building that was destroyed in a deadly propane explosion has agreed to pay a $1,000 fine to the state.

The Sun Journal reports that Michael Brochu, the owner of Techno Metal Post Maine of Manchester, signed an agreement to pay the fine on April 28.

The September 2019 explosion at LEAP Inc. in Farmington killed fire Capt. Michael Bell and hurt six firefighters and LEAP employee Larry Lord.