A man who worked as an educator in Houlton has been sentenced to two weeks in jail.

According to the Houlton Pioneer Times, 76-year-old James Rochford pled no contest to charges of allowing minors to consume alcohol.

He entered the same plea to a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

Authorities say Rochford was an ed tech employed by the Region 2 School of Applied Technology.

Police did not reveal details about the incident but say the victims were young men.