Man who was subject of search in Knox County has been charged with burglary and theft

A Pennsylvania man who was the subject of a search in Owls Head last week is now facing charges.

Police say 29-year-old Thomas Hackett broke into a vacant home on Hendrickson Road.

It was at that house where authorities began their search for Hackett.

He'd been reported missing and was thought to be suicidal.

Police say they found that someone had written on doors with a permanent marker and stole a kayak from that property. They believe Hackett is responsible.

Hackett is charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

He's being held on $5,000 bail.