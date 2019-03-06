Man who served time for deadly crash is headed back to jail for using drugs

A Bucksport man accused of killing a Brewer woman while driving high in 2014 is going back to jail for two more years.

33-year-old Marc Sparks pled no contest to manslaughter and criminal OUI in 2015.

Prosecutors say he was impaired after leaving a methadone clinic when he struck an SUV from behind on Route 15 in Orrington and sent it crashing into a house.

The other driver, 59-year-old Robin Rie, died.

Sparks was sentenced to two years in jail, and was recently out on probation.

The District Attorney says Sparks violated probation by using drugs...he overdosed and Narcan was used to revive him.