Man who robbed Oakland pharmacy Halloween of 2007 pleads guilty

A man from Oakland has admitted to robbing a local pharmacy more than a decade ago.

32-year-old Michael Algiere appeared in federal court in Bangor Wednesday. He was charged with robbery last summer.

The Oakland Pharmacy was held up on Halloween night in 2007.

Court documents say DNA found on a knife and a ski mask was linked to Algiere 10 years later.

The documents say additional testing connected him to a blue hooded sweatshirt worn by the suspect, too.

Algiere was sentenced to five months in prison for an unrelated theft case in May of 2016.

At that time, he was required to submit a DNA sample to be included in a nationwide data base, the same data base that held the robbery DNA information.

