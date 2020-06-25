Man who hit trooper with car in jail after leaving hospital

A Caribou man who struck a state trooper with his car during a chase has left the hospital and entered the jail.

Maine State Police say 53-year-old Robert Belmain was taken into custody upon discharge from Central Maine Medical Center on Thursday.

He faces numerous charges including elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct. Troopers say Belmain sped off earlier this month, reaching speeds of 100 mph, after he was initially pulled over for driving erratically in a car with no license plates.

Trooper Mickael Nunez was outside of his cruiser setting up spike strips on Route 3 when he was hit by the car as he was trying to retreat to a safe location.

Belmain was held without bail late Thursday afternoon at the Kennebec County Jail.