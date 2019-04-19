Man who fell into Kennebec identified; search now recovery mission

Crews are searching for a man who fell into the Kennebec River in Bath late Thursday night, according to police.

Police said they received a report just before 10 p.m. that David Henry Dieterich, 35, of Racine, Wisconsin, fell into the river from a floating dock near the Kennebec Tavern.

Police said Dieterich was with two co-workers and had visited several bars and restaurants prior to the incident.

The dock was roped off, but the men walked past the rope to get on the dock, according to police.

Police said the dock is very unstable, and witnesses said Dieterich fell in accidentally.

Officials described the search Friday afternoon as a search and recovery mission.

Dieterich works for Marshall Erecting based in Wisconsin and had been subcontracted to do work at Bath Iron Works.

Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police Dive Team, Brunswick and Bath police are taking part in the search.